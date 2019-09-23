DALLAS — The Dallas Police Department said Sunday night it is investigating the Friday night shooting of a transgender woman as a hate crime.

Police say the woman was shot at 11:05 p.m. Friday in the 11000 block of Dennis Road in northwest Dallas. Due to her injuries, police said they were not able to speak to the victim until Sunday.

The victim said the suspect drove up to her and yelled "a number of slurs regarding her gender identity" and then struck her multiple times in the chest and arm, according to police.

The suspect in the shooting is a Latin male who drives a late-model four-door, red Chevrolet truck with large aftermarket rims, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Dallas Police Special Investigations Unit Detective M. Yeric, #7178, at (214) 283-4803.

