Most lanes of southbound I-35 near Pleasant Run were shut down earlier Tuesday after an 18-wheeler driven by a drunk driver crashed into another 18-wheeler that was broken down and full of peanut butter, according to officials with the City of DeSoto.

The driver of the truck containing the peanut butter only received minor injuries and was taken to a hospital.

The driver of the 18-wheeler that crashed into the peanut butter truck was arrested for DWI, according to officials.

The crash happened around 5 p.m. and shut down all but one lane of the highway.

One lane is now open at the scene of the crash, and emergency responders are putting some of the peanut butter onto another truck and are cleaning up the mess on the highway.

No word on if the peanut butter is creamy or crunchy.

