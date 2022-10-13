Gun 'accidentally' discharges inside elementary school, Dallas ISD says

Dallas ISD confirmed to WFAA that a gun accidentally went off inside John W Carpenter Elementary School before classes began.

DALLAS — An investigation is underway at a Dallas ISD school after a child reportedly brought a gun to campus and it went off inside the building early Thursday morning, officials say.

Dallas ISD said there was no reason to believe there is any ongoing threat toward the school, but police are investigating the incident.

WFAA spoke with a mother who picked up her child following the incident. She said her daughter went straight to class, but another student told her daughter that a child was showing off a gun inside the school's cafeteria before it went off.