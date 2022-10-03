Students on 'hold' at Midlothian High School after reported threat, district officials say

Midlothian ISD said the staff “acted immediately” to keep students safe when the threat was reported.

MIDLOTHIAN, Texas — Students are currently in a “hold” at Midlothian High School Monday afternoon after a threat was reported to campus administration, the district announced.

Midlothian Independent School District said there is no active threat and the staff “acted immediately” to keep students safe when the threat was reported.

District officials say under a hold, no students are allowed outside of their classrooms, classroom doors remain locked and all exterior access points are secured. Also, school activity within the classroom continues to proceed normally. However, students will be kept in classrooms until the hold is lifted.

Midlothian ISD says per protocol, parents have been notified and will continue to be notified as the situation progresses.

As of right now, the investigation into the incident is ongoing.

This threat comes just days after officers responded to two separate active shooter calls at North Texas high schools.

On Friday, Sept. 30, Fort Worth police officers said a potential shooting and swatting call was reported at Arlington Heights High School. The same day, about 75 miles away, officers responded to a similar call at Gainesville High School. In both incidents, police found no credible threats.

Frisco Police Department announced Monday that in this school year alone, officers have arrested six students for making threats against Frisco ISD schools.