Dallas ISD now requiring clear or mesh backpacks for some students this year

The district announced that they'll also be giving away clear backpacks, saying safety is a top priority for students and staff.

DALLAS — After hearing from parents, the Dallas Independent School District has decided to make clear backpacks mandatory for some of its students.

On Monday, it was announced that DISD students in the 6th-12th grade will be required to use clear or mesh backpacks starting this school year.

According to the district website, the backpacks have to be completely transparent. They cannot be clear-colored and the back of them can't have a solid color. The backpack straps can be a solid color.

"By being able to easily see the items in the backpacks as students enter the school, campus personnel will be able to ensure that prohibited items are not included among the students’ belongings," the district wrote online. "Clear or mesh backpacks will also speed up students entering the school at the beginning of the day because opening and inspecting every backpack may not be necessary."

If needed, students may still be required to open their backpacks for inspection.

To continue making Dallas ISD schools safe spaces for learning, for the upcoming school year all secondary students will be required to use clear or mesh backpacks. We will be distributing free clear bags before classes start.

For more information, visit https://t.co/w9Mi8cfuCN pic.twitter.com/UmMH12sKD7 — Dallas ISD (@dallasschools) July 18, 2022

Texas schools have reassessed or upgraded their security efforts following the May shooting in Uvalde.

For Dallas ISD, the new backpack rule says the clear or mesh backpacks for middle school students can be about 12 inches wide, 16.5 inches tall, and 5 inches deep with zippered outer pockets.

Backpacks for high schoolers can be 13 inches wide, 17.5 inches tall, and 6.5 inches deep with zippered outer pockets.

The district plans to hold multiple events to give away free clear backpacks for students that need them.

If a student doesn't have a clear backpack for the first day of school, they'll be given one that day only.