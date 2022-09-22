Another school threat in Everman ISD prompts added police presence, district says

The social media threat Thursday came less than a week after police said they thwarted a potential shooting at Everman's homecoming football game.

Example video title will go here for this video

EVERMAN, Texas — Police were increasing presence at Everman High School on Thursday after a shooting threat was found on social media, less than a week after authorities said they thwarted a potential shooting at the school's homecoming football game.

Authorities were still investigating Thursday morning, but the Everman Independent School District tweeted that officials did not believe there was an ongoing threat at the high school.

The FBI "was able to trace the Instagram [account] circulating the threat to who they believe is the source of the threat," Everman school officials tweeted. "Although the investigation continues, Everman PD & FBI believe there is no ongoing or present threat to EHS. We will have an increased police presence."

Everman school officials said the district was notified of "a shooting threat for Everman HS" around 9 p.m. Wednesday. The district and police began working with the FBI to investigate the threat.

More information about the threat was not released.

This evening at approximately 9:00 p.m., the district was notified of a shooting threat for Everman HS that is circulating on social media. Everman PD is currently working with the FBI and investigating the threat. We will have additional officers at the HS tomorrow. — Everman ISD (@EvermanISD) September 22, 2022

Everman is a Tarrant County city located south of Fort Worth.

The social media threat Thursday came less than a week after police said they thwarted a potential shooting at Everman's homecoming football game.

Two 18-year-olds, identified as Brandon Gipson and Isaac Cooper, were arrested on charges of making a terroristic threat in the incident.

Gipson was a former student at Everman High.

The Tarrant County Sheriff’s Office said a person called in a tip around 7 p.m. about an armed person planning a shooting at last Friday night's game. Moments later, Everman police added officers to the game and were able to find and pull over the suspects' car near the front entrance of the stadium.

Police at first detained three people -- the two 18-year-olds and a 14-year-old -- who were in the car. The teens were arrested, while the child was released to a parent.

The sheriff's office clarified the child's age as 14 after police originally said the child was 10 years old. The sheriff also said the 14-year-old had nothing to do with the situation.

In the car, authorities said they found a modified AR-15 pistol and a 60-round magazine. Dozens of armor-piercing rounds were also confiscated.