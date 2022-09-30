Police respond to 2 separate false active shooter calls at North Texas high schools

In both cases, the two districts sent out letter to parents and let them know what happened.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

FORT WORTH, Texas — Police officers responded to two separate active shooter calls on Friday afternoon.

At 12:30 p.m. Friday, The Fort Worth Police Department reported a potential shooting and a swatting call at Arlington Heights High School. However, just after 1 p.m., police reported that officers responded to the scene, checked the entire school and found no credible threats.

Police said the school went back to normal activities afterward.

About 75 miles north of Arlington Heights High School is Gainesville High School, which also had a report of a potential active shooter. That school was temporarily put into lockdown.

However, that also turned out to be false and classes resumed as normal.