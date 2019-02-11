DALLAS — Grand Prairie police say a person is in critical condition after being injured in a possible road rage shooting.

Around 7:30 p.m. Friday, the victim was shot while driving eastbound on Interstate 20 between State Highway 161 and Carrier Parkway, authorities say.

The victim was rushed to the hospital and is in critical condition, according to police.

Detectives are asking witnesses to come forward. Anyone who saw the shooting or an aggressive driver in the area Friday night is asked to call police.

Authorities say the suspect may have been driving a white vehicle, possibly a hatchback. Police did not release a detailed physical description of the suspect.

Grand Prairie Crime Stoppers is offering up to $2,500 for information leading up to an arrest.

Crime Stoppers can be reached at 972-988-8477 or online. Tips can also be made to Grand Prairie police at 972-237-8790.

More on WFAA: