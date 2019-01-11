Police are searching for two armed suspects who forced their way into a Fort Worth house while wearing clown masks Thursday night.

The home invasion occurred just before 8 p.m. on Halloween in the 1100 block of E Richmond Avenue.

The suspects forced the wife to duct tape her husband's hands, Fort Worth police say.

One suspect had a knife and the other had a handgun.

Neither resident was injured in the incident, according to police.

