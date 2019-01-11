An Arlington police officer seen in body cam footage shooting an innocent woman in August has resigned but could still face criminal charges.

Arlington police say Ravi Singh’s resignation effectively ends the department's administrative investigation.

Body cam footage released Aug. 1 shows the moment Singh performed a welfare check after Arlington police received a call about a woman passed out on the grass near the Seville Commons shopping center at Cantor Drive and North Collins Street.

As he asks the woman if she's OK, a dog rushes toward him and the officer fires shots.

One of the bullets struck the woman, who was later identified as 31-year-old Margarita Brooks, the daughter of a captain with the Arlington Fire Department.

Brooks was struck in the chest and later died. The dog suffered a minor injury.

Singh joined the department in 2012 as a corrections officer.

He graduated from the police academy in February and finished field training in July.

The Arlington Police Department has completed its investigation and turned over its findings to the Tarrant County District's Attorney Office.

A grand jury will determine whether Singh will face charges.

