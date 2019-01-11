DALLAS — Authorities are asking for the public’s help in solving a homicide case from earlier this year.

In August, investigators with the Dallas Police Department discovered a body by the Amazon Fulfillment Center near the 6700 block of J J Lemmon Road.

Officials say at the time of the discovery, the body was severely decomposed and detectives were not able to identify the victim.

On Sept. 4, the Dallas County Medical Examiner’s office identified the victim as 27-year-old Jeremy Trevon Tinsley.

The medical examiner's office confirmed Tinsley died of homicidal violence.

Dallas investigators are still working to solve the case.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Erica King at 214-671-3684 or at erica.king@dallascityhall.com. Please refer to case No. 154990-2019.

Crime Stoppers is offering up to $5,000 for anyone who has information that could lead to an arrest. Tips can be made to 214-373-8477.

