DALLAS — So, aside from Hallow's Eve fun, what is there to do this weekend as we head into November?

Well, the air is crisp (pretty cold, actually) and the harvest is plentiful.

Here are 11 things to keep you entertained for the start of the eleventh month.

Thursday

OK, so yes, it's Halloween. Want to celebrate? You're probably looking for this list of holiday events, then.

1. Not so much? Try out the after-hours cocktail tour of The Samurai Collection at The Ann and Gabriel Barbier-Mueller Musuem in Victory Park in Dallas.

The museum has the largest private collection of samurai art and armor outside of Japan, and you can enjoy this monthly after-hours tour with a cocktail in hand for just $15.

The tour goes from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m.

Friday

2. Celebrate Dia de los Muertos at the Rose Marine Theater with its 16th annual festival celebrating the holiday in Fort Worth on Friday night.

The free festival runs from 6 to 9:30 p.m. and will have an art exhibition, live performances from the film "Coco," Ballet Folklorico de Fort Worth and Mariachi Aguilas Azul and short films, along with all the food and plenty of vendors.

3. Go root for the home team at the American Airlines Center on Friday — the Mavs will take on the Los Angeles Lakers.

The game starts at 8:30 p.m. and the first 5,000 fans will get a Mavs rubber skull for Dia de los Muertos. Tickets start at $70.

4. Head out to Irving to see "A Chorus Line" at Main Stage anytime this weekend or next, starting Friday.

The classic tale is being directed by an original Broadway cast member, Michael Serrecchia, and tickets start at $24.

5. With shows on Friday, Saturday and Sunday, you can enjoy the Dallas Black Dance Theatre's Director's Choice series throughout the weekend.

The show will be filled with favorites at the Dee and Charles Wyly Theatre and feature "the world premiere of an emerging choreographer," according to the company's website.

That world premiere is "From Within" by Nijawwon Matthews. Tickets start at $38.

Saturday

6. Not feeling like a basketball game this weekend? How about a Dallas Stars game then? The hockey team will take on the Montreal Canadiens at 6 p.m. Saturday.

Tickets start at $24.

7. Embrace your inner cowboy this weekend by checking out the annual Cowboy Artists of America show in Fort Worth.

The show runs on Nov. 1 with a preview party and on Nov. 2 with all the main events. General tickets are on sale for Saturday for $10.

8. Check out the Cosmic Yogi Festival to relax after all the scary stress of Halloween. Held at the Addison Conference and Theatre Centre, it's billed as Texas' largest yoga festival and is held by Dallas Yoga Magazine.

There will be four classes held every hour, and the festival will have different yoga experiences attendees can try, like goat yoga, aerial yoga or puppy pilates. Plus, there will be more than 90 vendors in attendance for all things yoga.

The festival runs from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tickets are $10.

9. Take a tour of some of Dallas' best architectural gems with the 13th annual American Institute of Architects Dallas Tour of Homes on Saturday and Sunday.

The two-day tour will showcase seven of the city's most innovative residences from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Want to satisfy your architectural curiosity? It'll cost you $35 for the tour or $10 for individual homes.

10. Relive the Civil War this Saturday at the Texas Civil War Museum in Fort Worth from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

There will be a reenactment of a Civil War battle, plus "living history" experiences and lectures on what transpired during that defining period of time in American history.

Firing and military drill demonstrations will be done throughout the day, with the battle skirmishes at 12 and 2 p.m. Access to the event is included with museum admission, which is $7 for adults and $4 for children.

11. Satisfy your tastebuds at the Street Food Night Market in Dallas from 6:30 to 10 p.m. this Saturday.

Victory Park is going to be transformed into an international food scene, according to the event's website, with cuisine as wide-ranging as sushi to tacos to crepes. Even Fletcher's will be making an appearance!

Tickets start at $75.

The market is part of the Chefs for Farmers three-day food and wine festival, which showcases the chefs who make Dallas worthy of being a 'foodie destination.'

The main festival event filled with tastings is on Sunday from 2 to 6 p.m., with tickets starting at $99.

Looking for something a little more straight from the source? Take their farm tour on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. with area farmers and ranchers for a day filled with Texas-made drinks and dishes. Tickets for that are $125.

