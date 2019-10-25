Time to celebrate spooky season, y'all.

Whether you're looking for a ghoulishly good ghost tour or a basic bash and monster mash, there are tons of ways to celebrate Halloween throughout the metroplex.

Family-friendly

RELATED: Thousands of lights and pumpkins brighten up Halloween at new North Texas attraction

Ghost Tours

Take a trip to the other side with this Dallas Ghost and Spooky History Tour on a classic school bus. You'll be regaled with sinister and sordid stories of the city's past and, who knows, you might just witness something otherworldly along the way. Tours run through Halloween and cost $30.

The spooky honky-tonk spirits of Fort Worth might come out to play while you're on this historical walking ghost tour. Tickets range from $14 to $20 with tours offered on the weekends.

Bar Crawls

Enjoy Halloweekend to the fullest, even if that means crawling, right? Participate in this grown-up version of trick-or-treating in Deep Ellum with free drinks at seven different bars, a costume contest, photo stations and raffles along with shot specials for a fun night out. Wristbands range in price, and 25 percent of the proceeds go to the Dallas Boys and Girls Club. It begins at 7 p.m. Saturday.

That one not quite the right fit for ya? Well, Deep Ellum has other bar crawls to choose from y'all. This one costs $23 for different specials, free cover and "spooky giveaways" at seven different spots in the neighborhood starting at 4 p.m. Saturday.

This Halloween Bar Crawl starts at Clutch Bar Dallas and makes its way through Uptown. You get you two free drinks along with access to a number of specials and a $1,000 costume contest. It goes from 4 p.m. to midnight Saturday. Tickets cost between $25 and $30.

Still looking for more boos? The Trick or Drink Halloween Bar Crawl in Uptown is both on Oct. 26 and Oct. 31 to let you get all your Halloween partying in. Tickets range from $15 to $25 for free cover and specials.

RELATED: Things to do in Dallas-Fort Worth this weekend that have nothing to do with Halloween

Parties

Billed as Dallas' "hottest Halloween party," the Leather and Laces Halloween Party at the Statler Hotel in downtown Dallas is sure to be a sight to behold. Hit the LED dance floor on your best costume and you might just win $10,000 cash or another price. The party begins at 9:30 p.m. Friday. Tickets start at $30.

Make your way to Wits End in Deep Ellum for a pretty epic Halloween house party with beer pong, flip cup and lots of different kinds of music. Costumes are encouraged and cover is $5 for this party at 9 p.m. Friday.

Decks in the Park Halloween Bash at Klyde Warren Park is a free fun party at the park perfect for a ghoulishly good time. On Oct. 31, it runs from 5 to 10 p.m.

Artsy Experiences