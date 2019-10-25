Time to celebrate spooky season, y'all.
Whether you're looking for a ghoulishly good ghost tour or a basic bash and monster mash, there are tons of ways to celebrate Halloween throughout the metroplex.
Family-friendly
- Halloweekend at the Dallas Zoo is sure to please everybody, with trick-or-treating, craft brews, pumpkin patches, bounce houses and face painting. Costumes are encouraged but not required. Admission varies for this event on Oct. 27.
- Pay a visit to Frankenstein's Lab at Spark! in Dallas to make your own slime, watch a mad scientist at work, build props and enjoy plenty of Halloween fun. The lab's open on Oct. 26 and 27. Click here for more information.
- Halloween Bash at the "Boo-tanical Gardens" in Grapevine will have live music and dancing, bounce houses and pumpkin "Picasso" painting along with costume contests, laser tag and archery. Food, beer and wine are available. Tickets are $10 for adults, $5 for kids for this event on Oct. 26.
- Boo at the Zoo in Fort Worth will have carnival games, shows with the animals and candy for the family to enjoy. It's part of regular zoo admission. Click here for more info on this event running from Oct. 25-Oct. 27.
- A classic tradition, Autumn at the Arboretum is a must before the seasonal event ends Oct. 31. Admission ranges from $12 to $17 along with $9 for parking. Discover all that's happening with the pumpkins here.
- Pretty pumpkins everywhere. That's the vibe at Pumpkin Nights at Howell Farms in Arlington. Open every night through Nov. 3 except Halloween, this is the perfect pumpkin experience. There’s a pumpkin playground, pumpkin pirates and even a dragon made entirely from pumpkins.
Ghost Tours
- Take a trip to the other side with this Dallas Ghost and Spooky History Tour on a classic school bus. You'll be regaled with sinister and sordid stories of the city's past and, who knows, you might just witness something otherworldly along the way. Tours run through Halloween and cost $30.
- The spooky honky-tonk spirits of Fort Worth might come out to play while you're on this historical walking ghost tour. Tickets range from $14 to $20 with tours offered on the weekends.
Bar Crawls
- Enjoy Halloweekend to the fullest, even if that means crawling, right? Participate in this grown-up version of trick-or-treating in Deep Ellum with free drinks at seven different bars, a costume contest, photo stations and raffles along with shot specials for a fun night out. Wristbands range in price, and 25 percent of the proceeds go to the Dallas Boys and Girls Club. It begins at 7 p.m. Saturday.
- That one not quite the right fit for ya? Well, Deep Ellum has other bar crawls to choose from y'all. This one costs $23 for different specials, free cover and "spooky giveaways" at seven different spots in the neighborhood starting at 4 p.m. Saturday.
- This Halloween Bar Crawl starts at Clutch Bar Dallas and makes its way through Uptown. You get you two free drinks along with access to a number of specials and a $1,000 costume contest. It goes from 4 p.m. to midnight Saturday. Tickets cost between $25 and $30.
- Still looking for more boos? The Trick or Drink Halloween Bar Crawl in Uptown is both on Oct. 26 and Oct. 31 to let you get all your Halloween partying in. Tickets range from $15 to $25 for free cover and specials.
Parties
- Billed as Dallas' "hottest Halloween party," the Leather and Laces Halloween Party at the Statler Hotel in downtown Dallas is sure to be a sight to behold. Hit the LED dance floor on your best costume and you might just win $10,000 cash or another price. The party begins at 9:30 p.m. Friday. Tickets start at $30.
- Make your way to Wits End in Deep Ellum for a pretty epic Halloween house party with beer pong, flip cup and lots of different kinds of music. Costumes are encouraged and cover is $5 for this party at 9 p.m. Friday.
- Decks in the Park Halloween Bash at Klyde Warren Park is a free fun party at the park perfect for a ghoulishly good time. On Oct. 31, it runs from 5 to 10 p.m.
Artsy Experiences
- Hop on a horse and travel to Sleepy Hollow for a musical rendition of the classic tale at MPM Studio Theater in Mansfield-- just don't forget your head. Tickets start at $15 for this show at 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday and at 2:30 p.m. Sunday.
- A complete classic, redone, The Addams Family at the Willow Bend Center for the Arts is sure to put a spooky smile on your face. Running from Oct. 25 through Nov. 2, tickets cost $20. Click here for details.