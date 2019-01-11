ARLINGTON, Texas — Arlington police are asking for help reuniting a local veteran with his service dog.

Police say 2-year-old Rosalyn was stolen during a home break-in on Oct. 19.

Authorities say Rosalyn is a Mastiff who assists veteran Emmanuel Bernadin as a medical alert dog.

Anyone with information about the break-in or Rosalyn's whereabouts is asked to call Arlington police Det. Kate Phillips at 817- 459-6482.

Callers can remain anonymous by calling Tarrant County Crime Stoppers at 817-469-8477.

