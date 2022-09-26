Army sergeant rushed home after father killed in road rage incident, pleads for info on suspect

SFC. Bradley Marshall flew more than 30 hours home from deployment after his father Rudy was shot and killed during a road rage incident last Friday.

DALLAS — An Army sergeant with 16 years of service to his country is now pleading for the public's help after his father was shot and killed during a road rage incident last Friday.

SFC. Bradley Marshall arrived in Dallas on Sunday after flying more than 30 hours home from deployment overseas following Rudy Marshall's death.

Per the Dallas Police Department, Marshall, 59, was shot and killed along U.S. 175 near I-20 with his 10-year-old and wife in the car.

His son says the family was going to purchase Halloween decorations when the shooting happened.

The family is now raising money for Marshall's funeral. If you'd like to help, go here.

"My father was cut from leather. He was as hard as they came, tough as a coffin nail, and taught my brother and me what it is to be a man, a father, and a family," SFC. Marshall said.

"I'm hurting inside, but he always taught me when times are tough, be tougher."

Per Marshall's family, investigators with Dallas PD are working with very few leads. All the department has said is the suspect vehicle might be a gray sedan.

SFC. Marshall, a Senior Medical Advisor for the Security Force Assistance Brigade, told WFAA that the family is now offering a cash reward of up to $5,000 for anyone who provides information leading to an arrest and conviction of Marshall's killer.

SFC. Marshall, who has completed seven deployments for his country, said that his father significantly influenced his life.

His unit overseas drove him to an airport and paid for his trip the minute they found out what happened, he said.

"I owe a lot to my unit. They did right by me, stood by me, and are continuing to stand by me and got me out of that country and got me back very quickly, no questions asked," SFC. Marshall said.

The sergeant said he couldn't disclose where he was deployed.

Grandfather Frank Marshall, also an Army veteran, told WFAA that he couldn't believe his son was gone.

"He loved Boston sports, and he loved the Red Sox, and I taught him all the fundamentals," an 82-year-old Frank Marshall said while tearing up.

"He did the same for his sons. We want the perpetrator arrested even though it won't bring my son back."

Sean Marshall, Rudy's middle son, told WFAA that he hadn't spoken to his father in some time and encouraged anyone who hasn't called a loved one to do so.

"You never know when it's going to be the last time you speak to somebody," Sean said.

"There were things I wanted to say to him that I didn't get to say."

In the meantime, SFC. Marshall has a message for his father's killer.

"To the man who decided to shoot my father: living a life of violence is vapious and inane. Every action has consequences, and in that 30-second window, you chose to take a human life over something so trivial. I hope the gravity weighs on you, eats at you, and keeps you awake at night," SFC. Marshall said.

"That quick action costs more than you realize. You robbed a generation of a family. You took a son from a father, a son from a mother, a husband to a wife, a father to three sons, and a grandfather to five. Even though you're running free, I know that lifestyle will catch up, and the steam will run out eventually."

"When your judgment day comes, don't be surprised when you're stopped at the gates," SFC. Marshall added.