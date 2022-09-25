Reward offered for information on deadly shooting in eastern Dallas

Police say Donnie Davidson was shot multiple times and died in a hospital. Crime Stoppers will pay up to $5,000 for information leading to an arrest and indictment.

DALLAS — Dallas police and Crime Stoppers are calling on the public to share what they know about a deadly shooting that happened in eastern Dallas Saturday night.

Police said they responded to the call at 10 p.m. in the 9600 block of Scyene Road.

The victim was identified as 32-year-old Donnie Davidson. Police said he was shot multiple time. Paramedics took him to a hospital, where he later died.

Anyone with information can contact Detective Guy Curtis by calling 214-671-3633 or emailing guy.curtis@dallaspolice.gov. This case is being documented as number 174262-2022

Crime Stoppers will pay up to $5,000 for information called into Crime Stoppers that leads to the arrest and indictment for this felony offense and other felony offenses. Call Crime Stoppers at 214-373-TIPS (8477), 24 hours a day, seven days a week.