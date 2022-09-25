14-year-old dies after being found shot near Fair Park, police say

The teen was found in the 2900 block of Al Lipscomb Way, less than a mile southwest of Fair Park in Dallas.

DALLAS — A 14-year-old boy has died after he was found shot near the Fair Park area of Dallas early Sunday, police said.

Police said they responded to a shooting around 1:25 a.m. in the 2900 block of Al Lipscomb Way, less than a mile from Fair Park.

According to police, officers found the teenage victim in a vacant lot with multiple gunshot wounds. He was transported to a hospital, where he died, police said.

The victim has not yet been identified.

Further details were not released as police continue to investigate the homicide.

Anyone who may have information is asked to call police at 214-671-3603.