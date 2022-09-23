1 person dead after road rage shooting on North Texas freeway, police say

A driver traveling northbound on US 175 was approaching the interchange for Interstate 20 when police said they were shot by the driver of another vehicle.

DALLAS — The Dallas Police Department (DPD) is investigating an incident where they say a person died after they were shot by another driver on a local freeway.

The victim has since been identified as 59-year-old Rudy Marshall.

Police said the incident happened just after 5:15 p.m. on Friday in the 11000 block of CF Hawn Freeway/US 175.

Marshall was traveling northbound on US 175 and was approaching the interchange for Interstate 20 when police said he was shot by the driver of another vehicle.

DPD said in an update Saturday that the suspect vehicle was going westbound on the freeway when someone from the driver's side shot into the passenger side of Marshall's vehicle.

Marshall stopped on the freeway and was taken to an area hospital where he later died. It's not clear what circumstances lead up to the shooting, but police believe it was related to road rage.

DPD said the suspect vehicle was described as a small, gray car.