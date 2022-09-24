Shooting outside Dallas gas station kills 21-year-old, injures witness, police say

Crime Stoppers is paying up to $5,000 for any information leading to an arrest and indictment.

DALLAS — A reward is being offered to help police track down the suspect behind a deadly shooting in a Dallas gas station parking lot.

The Dallas Police Department (DPD) said they got a shooting call from the Chevron station on East Overton Road at 4:49 p.m. Saturday.

Two people were shot by an unknown suspect. One man, identified as 21-year-old Demarcea Hodge, died at a hospital from his injuries, police say. The other person was treated and released.

DPD is asking anyone with information to contact Detective Scott Sayers by calling 214-671-3647 or emailing scott.sayers@dallaspolice.gov. This shooting is being documented as case number 174087-2022.

Crime Stoppers will pay up to $5,000 for information called into Crime Stoppers that leads to the arrest and indictment for this felony offense and other felony offenses. Call Crime Stoppers at 214-373-TIPS (8477), 24 hours a day, seven days a week.