Shooting kills two men in Dallas, police say

Police said one victim died at the scene and the other at a hospital. Crime Stoppers is offering up to $5,000 for any information leading to an arrest and indictment
Credit: theaphotography - stock.adobe.com

DALLAS — Dallas Police and Crime Stoppers are looking for any information in connection to a deadly shooting that happened Thursday afternoon.

The Dallas Police Department got a call about the shooting in the 2800 block of Casey Street near Malcom X Boulevard.

DPD said officers found 26-year-old Corey Lucien dead at the scene with multiple gunshot wounds. They later found out that the second victim, 22-year-old Antywon Dillard, was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Anyone with information about this shooting can contact DPD Detective Kim Mayfield by calling 214-671-3646 or emailing kimberly.mayfield@dallaspolice.gov.

Crime Stoppers will pay up to $5,000 for information called into Crime Stoppers that leads to the arrest and indictment for this felony offense and other felony offenses. Call Crime Stoppers at 214-373-TIPS (8477), 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

