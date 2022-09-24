Shooting on CF Hawn Freeway sends 14-year-old to hospital, Dallas police say

Police said the victim's vehicle was shot at by someone in a white Chevy Silverado. The driver and one of his passengers noticed the 14-year-old was unresponsive.

DALLAS — Police are looking for any suspects connected to a shooting that sent a teen to a hospital overnight.

The Dallas Police Department (DPD) got a shooting call at about 1 a.m. Saturday. Officers were dispatched to 9606 CF Hawn Freeway/US 175.

Police said the victim vehicle was driving eastbound on the freeway from Interstate 45 when the suspect vehicle cut them off and eventually started following them.

The driver said he got to CF Hawn by Prairie Creek Road when the suspect pulled up next to him at shot at his vehicle.

The driver and a woman in the backseat realized the 14-year-old front passenger had been shot and was unresponsive. That's when they exited the freeway and called for help.

The suspect's vehicle kept driving eastbound on CF Hawn. Police described it as a white 2008-2012 Chevy Silverado.

Paramedics got to the scene and took the boy to the hospital. Police say he's in critical condition.