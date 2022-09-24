x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Crime

Man dies after being struck by two vehicles, Dallas police say

Police said witnesses stopped to help the victim after the first hit-and-run when he was hit again by a different vehicle.
Credit: Getty

DALLAS — A man was pronounced dead at a hit-and-run scene involving two vehicles in Dallas, police say.

The police department said it happened at 1:39 a.m. Saturday in the 3000 block of Fort Worth Avenue.

The man was allegedly not in a crosswalk when he was struck by the first vehicle. Police said that vehicle was driving westbound in the far right lane. When they hit the victim, he was thrown into the middle lane.

The suspect fled the scene without stopping. There's no description on that driver or their vehicle.

Officers said witnesses had stopped to help the man before he was hit a second time by a red Chevy Cruz. That driver also left without stopping.

The Dallas Medical Examiner's Office is working to identify the victim so his loved ones can be notified.

These hit-and-runs are being documented under separate case numbers: 173675-2022 and 173679-2022. 

Related Articles

Paid Advertisement

More Videos

In Other News

Fort Worth settles with Jacqueline Craig for $150K pending approval years after viral arrest

Before You Leave, Check This Out