Dallas County Sheriff's Office investigating human remains found

The remains were confirmed to be of a 26-year-old woman who was reported missing earlier this month.

DALLAS COUNTY, Texas — Dallas County deputies found human remains in an open field in Dallas County in August connected to a woman reported missing earlier this month.

The remains were found in the 1700 block of Hash Road on Aug. 7, the Dallas County Sheriff's Office says. The Southwestern Institute of Forensic Sciences and the Dallas Police Department's Crimes Against Persons Unit have identified the remains as 26-year-old Sydney Palmer, who was reported missing Sept. 8.

DCSO and DPD detectives are asking anyone with information regarding the disappearance of Sydney Palmer to call DPD Detective C. Shelton at 214-283-4900 or DCSO Detective Jacob at 214-653-3494.