x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Crime

One person arrested after two-year-old killed in Bedford crash

The Bedford Police Department says officials will release information on the suspect Sunday morning after he has been arraigned.
Credit: zef art - stock.adobe.com

BEDFORD, Texas — A 2-year-old girl was killed in a crash Saturday afternoon in Bedford and one person has been arrested in connection with the incident. 

Police say the call came in at around 2:39 p.m. and that the crash occurred off northbound Highway 121 at the Cheek Sparger exit. 

The incident was not caused by road rage, police added. The driver of a gray pickup truck was arrested after he hit the rear passenger side of a silver sedan. The girl was in the backseat of the sedan in a car seat. 

Police say more information will be released on the suspect Sunday morning once he has been arraigned. 

Related Articles

Paid Advertisement

More Videos

In Other News

Fort Worth settles with Jacqueline Craig for $150K pending approval years after viral arrest

Before You Leave, Check This Out