One person arrested after two-year-old killed in Bedford crash

BEDFORD, Texas — A 2-year-old girl was killed in a crash Saturday afternoon in Bedford and one person has been arrested in connection with the incident.
Police say the call came in at around 2:39 p.m. and that the crash occurred off northbound Highway 121 at the Cheek Sparger exit.
The incident was not caused by road rage, police added. The driver of a gray pickup truck was arrested after he hit the rear passenger side of a silver sedan. The girl was in the backseat of the sedan in a car seat.
Police say more information will be released on the suspect Sunday morning once he has been arraigned.