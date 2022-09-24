One person arrested after two-year-old killed in Bedford crash

The Bedford Police Department says officials will release information on the suspect Sunday morning after he has been arraigned.

BEDFORD, Texas — A 2-year-old girl was killed in a crash Saturday afternoon in Bedford and one person has been arrested in connection with the incident.

Police say the call came in at around 2:39 p.m. and that the crash occurred off northbound Highway 121 at the Cheek Sparger exit.

The incident was not caused by road rage, police added. The driver of a gray pickup truck was arrested after he hit the rear passenger side of a silver sedan. The girl was in the backseat of the sedan in a car seat.