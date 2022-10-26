'This is the tip of the iceberg': City officially breaks ground on luxury apartment complex in Arlington

The 300-unit building is within walking distance of Globe Life Field, AT&T Stadium and Choctaw Stadium.

ARLINGTON, Texas — Officials broke ground on the new, luxury apartment building called One Rangers Way in Arlington Thursday.

The 300-unit building is within walking distance of Globe Life Field, AT&T Stadium and Choctaw Stadium. It will offer a mix of one-bedroom, two-bedroom, and penthouse apartment homes. It will also have its own parking garage.

Amenities include an outdoor pool with a swim up bar, game lounge, and a “demonstration and entertainment kitchen.”

“Today, we broke ground. There’s a waiting list for people to get in here,” Arlington Mayor Jim Ross said. “This is the tip of the iceberg. We have a lot more in store for what’s going on around here.”

One Rangers Way will be located at Nolan Ryan Expressway adjacent to Choctaw Stadium – which is home to a new co-working space that’s under construction – and the forthcoming National Medal of Honor Museum.

The project adds to the nearly $1 billion of new development currently under construction in the Entertainment District that includes the forthcoming Loews Arlington Hotel & Convention Center and National Medal of Honor Museum

“Arlington has been lying between two big cities for a long time. I want to make sure that people know where we are and who we are!” Ross said.

Critics argue adding to an already congested area will compound the traffic issue, which was especially bad on Sept. 9 when a Bad Bunny concert at AT&T Stadium, a Rangers game at Globe Life Field, and a high school football game at Choctaw Stadium were all happening at one time.

“I think it’s worse to go down to a Mavericks game than I would say to be over here cause it’s easier to get in an out,” Tarrant County resident Chris Yokley said.

“We needed it, and it’s here and it’s beautiful,” Arlington resident Sandra Garcia said of the growing entertainment district. “So, why not take advantage of it?”

Rent at One Rangers Way starts at $1,350/month, according to apartment building officials.