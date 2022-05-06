Bad Bunny, Rangers and high school football, oh my! Be ready for a ton of traffic in Arlington.

A trio of events in Arlington on Friday night – expected to bring thousands to the Texas Live! area – is a recipe for a traffic nightmare.

ARLINGTON, Texas — The entertainment district in Arlington is going to be busy Friday night – very busy.

The Bad Bunny concert alone is expected to bring thousands of fans. His concerts in Houston and San Antonio have been massive hits, and the Dallas concert should be as well. Bad Bunny was named Spotify's most-streamed artist for the second year in a row.

Couple that with two sporting events, which bring in thousands of people apiece, respectively, and you have a brewing recipe for inundated traffic to the area.

This isn't the first time Arlington has hosted multiple events at once, however, or been a stranger to ushering people to and from marquee events. Dallas led the NFL last season with an average attendance of 93,421 fans, according to NFL data.

WFAA has reached out to Arlington PD about its preparation and response efforts for Friday night's events. We'll update this story with their response.

What route should I take?

The most direct commute to the entertainment district will be Interstate 30 and Highway 360, but it is recommended that eventgoers use earlier exits rather than those closest to the venues.

Commuting tips

Police recommend a few tips to make your trip as smooth as possible.

Arrive early, not just before your event . Parking lots open several hours before games and concerts. Traffic tends to be heaviest 30 to 60 minutes before start time.

. Parking lots open several hours before games and concerts. Traffic tends to be heaviest 30 to 60 minutes before start time. Plan out your trip. Either pre-purchase parking passes or try to identify where you will park before you leave home. That way, eventgoers can head directly to the parking lot instead of driving around in search of a spot.

Either pre-purchase parking passes or try to identify where you will park before you leave home. That way, eventgoers can head directly to the parking lot instead of driving around in search of a spot. Be patient, give grace. Remember that a lot of people will be leaving the events at once. Drivers should expect traffic control measures like lane closures and temporary one-way streets. Leaving Arlington the same way you arrived might not be possible.

Remember that a lot of people will be leaving the events at once. Drivers should expect traffic control measures like lane closures and temporary one-way streets. Leaving Arlington the same way you arrived might not be possible. Watch your surroundings. While you walk from parking lots to and from venues, cross the street at designated spots. And if you plan to drink alcohol, plan ahead to arrange a ride. Officers will be on patrol looking for impaired drivers. There will be designated drop-off and pick-up spots for Uber, Lyft and other ride services.