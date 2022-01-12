Stonelake to bring 17-story multifamily project to Deep Ellum in Dallas

The scope of the project includes a 13-story residential tower spanning 405,387 square feet.

DALLAS — A recent filing with the Texas Department of Licensing and Registration revealed details about big development plans from Stonelake Capital Partners.

The firm is looking to build a 17-story multifamily building at 2916 Taylor Street, nestled between S Malcolm X Boulevard and Hall Street, in the city's Deep Ellum neighborhood.

The scope of the project includes a 13-story residential tower spanning 405,387 square feet; a four-story parking garage taking 159,872 square feet; and 10,734 square feet of space dedicated to a residential leasing office and co-working on the ground floor. The building's fifth level is set to include amenity and pool areas covering about 15,347 square feet.

The building has been named "The Ford," and construction costs have been estimated at about $123 million. ZCA Residential LLC is listed as the design firm in the filing.

Construction is expected commence on May 1, 2023, according to the filing, with a delivery date set for May 1, 2025.