National Medal of Honor Museum breaking ground in Arlington

The one-of-a-kind museum recognizes recipients of the Medal of Honor. It's the nation's highest award for valor in combat.

ARLINGTON, Texas — The honorees invited to the opening ceremony of the National Medal of Honor Museum had no clue about a huge surprise planned for the event.

During the event hosted by American Airlines, active Marines escorted the honorees, which included Major General Patrick Brady. His service record is unmatched.

"Well, in two years in Vietnam, I flew 2,500 combat missions and rescued 5,000 people," said Brady, "In nine years in Vietnam, dust-off helicopter ambulances rescued almost a million people men, women, children, enemy as well."

The invitees included Mark Calloway, better known as the Undertaker from the WWE, who entertained troops during wartime.

Mark Calloway said, "The looks on the soldiers faces as our helicopters, our helicopters were landing. They were. And they were just totally shocked."

Even after an unexpected successful career in the WWE, Calloway recognizes his wife, Michelle, for being by his side.

During Thursday night's event, American Airlines revealed a huge surprise to the Medal of Honor recipients and their guests. The decals on the aircraft do far more than thank them for their service.

Command Master Chief Brit Slovyansk is also one of the people being celebrated as a Medal of Honor recipient.

Slovyansk said, "I'm feeling just marvelous. I mean, look at this now. So, Congressional Medal of Honor Museum, it is going to happen right here in Arlington. What an amazing night."

Brady is not only thankful for the museums, but also current and future soldiers.