'You can live, work and play here': New shared workspace concept latest addition to Arlington Entertainment District

ARLINGTON, Texas — Spark Coworking is moving into the second and third floors of Choctaw Stadium, officials announced Wednesday.

“We provide various memberships from mailbox memberships, private offices, desks, suites,” Spark’s Shervonne Cherry said. “So a solo entrepreneur just needing a space to launch their business and register their business to corporations who need a satellite office for 50 people.”

Construction has already started to transform the second and third floors of the Center Field Office Building into private offices, Zoom rooms, meeting spaces, and a podcast studio, which will open later this year, according to Cherry.

People will be able to purchase “day passes” for a non-dedicated drop-in desk with access to the lounge and shared kitchen.

“Our big thing is about bringing and attracting quality jobs here and that’s exactly what this type of entity will do,” Arlington Mayor Jim Ross said.

Choctaw Stadium will continue to host sporting events, including the Dallas Jackals Rugby team and the Dallas Renegades XFL team next year, according to the mayor.

The city’s hope is that businesses – big and small – will utilize the Spark space while also taking advantage of everything else that’s going on in Arlington, too.

Construction on the new convention center, 900-room hotel, and National Medal of Honor Museum continues in the Entertainment District. Crews are also working to finish the new and luxurious, resort-style residential development, "One Rangers Way."

“It’s not a secret that the Rangers hope to host an All-Star game in the future,” Texas Rangers Executive VP of Business Operations Rob Matwick said. “Certainly having 1,100 or 1,200 hotel rooms in a walkable distance to the ballpark, a walkable distance to AT&T Stadium, is a gamechanger for us."