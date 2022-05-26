Arlington elementary put on lockdown after parent's weapon 'accidentally' discharges, officials say

Around 11:45 a.m. Thursday, Arlington police officers responded to Duff Elementary for a reported shooting.

ARLINGTON, Texas — An Arlington elementary school was placed on a brief lockdown after a parent's gun accidentally discharged on campus, district officials said.

Around 11:45 a.m. Thursday, Arlington police officers responded to Duff Elementary, in the 3100 block of Lynnwood Drive off Park Row Drive, for a reported shooting.

When officers arrived, they learned a parent came to the school with a concealed weapon and while on campus, the weapon “accidentally discharged, striking him in the leg,” police said.

Police believe there was no malicious intent on the parent’s part or any threat to the elementary school.

Police said the lockdown has since been lifted and no students or staff were hurt in the incident. There was also no damage reported to school property.

Police said the parent was transported to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The investigation is ongoing, and police said criminal charges are pending.