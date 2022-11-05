3 shot in Dallas' Koreatown; police searching for suspect

Police said when officers arrived, they found three women -- the owner, an employee and a customer, all Korean -- suffering from injuries.

DALLAS — Three people have been transported to the hospital after being shot at a Dallas salon on Wednesday, police say.

Around 2 p.m., officers responded to the shooting at Hair World Salon on 2200 block of Royal Lane -- an address located within an area known as a historically Asian district known as Koreatown in Dallas.

People on the scene said that when officers arrived, they found three women -- the salon owner, an employee and a customer, all of whom are Korean -- suffering from injuries. They were transported from the scene with non-life-threatening injuries and are expected to be OK, police said.

Police said that, according to witness statements, the suspect walked in firing off several rounds before fleeing in a dark-colored minivan.

The investigation is ongoing.