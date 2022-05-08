2 teens killed, 2 suspects arrested after shooting during party at Garland home, police say

According to police, an 18-year-old died at the scene, and a 17-year-old died at a hospital. Police said others were also found with gunshot wounds at the scene.

GARLAND, Texas — Two suspects are being held at a detention center in connection to a Saturday night shooting at a home in Garland, police say.

According to Garland police, officers and paramedics reported to a call on Magnolia Drive at around 11:45 p.m. Saturday. Police said the shooting started as an altercation near a parked car on the street.

Officers said that when they arrived on the scene, they found multiple victims of gunshot wounds along the roadway.

Police pronounced one victim dead at the scene, and identified him as 18-year-old Jose Damian Garcia.

Police said a 17-year-old boy also died from the shooting after being taken to a hospital.

Two additional gunshot wound victims were taken to nearby hospitals, according to police. Officers say these other two victims are expected to recover from their injuries.

Police said they identified and arrested two suspects -- 21-year-old and 22-year-old males -- on murder charges relating to the shooting. The suspects are currently being in the Garland Detention Center and no bond has yet been set for either one of them, according to police.