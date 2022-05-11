2 injured in shooting at Dallas rec center, police say

DALLAS — Two people have been injured in a shooting that happened at the Thurgood Marshall Recreation Center in Dallas, according to police.
Dallas police said officers responded Tuesday night to the 5100 block of Mark Trail Way on a shooting call. When they arrived, the officers learned that two people were walking in the parking lot when someone in a vehicle shot at them and then drove away.
Both victims were taken to the hospital. Police said one victim was in stable condition and the other was in critical condition.
Police have not made any arrests in this case or identified any suspects. The investigation into this incident is ongoing, police said.