2 injured in shooting at Dallas rec center, police say

DALLAS — Two people have been injured in a shooting that happened at the Thurgood Marshall Recreation Center in Dallas, according to police.

Dallas police said officers responded Tuesday night to the 5100 block of Mark Trail Way on a shooting call. When they arrived, the officers learned that two people were walking in the parking lot when someone in a vehicle shot at them and then drove away.

Both victims were taken to the hospital. Police said one victim was in stable condition and the other was in critical condition.