Texas investigators looking for driver who shot at another car six times, police say

NORTH RICHLAND HILLS, Texas — Investigators are asking for the public's help in identifying and finding a driver involved in a road rage incident that sent another driver to the hospital, according to the North Richland Hill Police Department.

North Richland Hills Police's 911 center received a call around 9:45 pm Tuesday regarding a shooting incident on Loop 820 near Boulevard 26, near Randy Moresi Trail and North East Mall in North Richland Hills.

One of the drivers reported that a minor accident occurred on Airport Freeway in Hurst between their vehicle and the suspect's vehicle, a silver Chevrolet Malibu.

After the accident happened, the Malibu driver began shooting at the other driver, hitting the vehicle six times. That driver wasn't able to get a license plate number from the Malibu but was able to describe that the vehicle would have rear driver’s side damage from the minor crash.

The North Richland Hills Fire Department transported the driver shot at from the scene to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. That driver's condition is currently stable. Police have not released any specific details regarding either of these drivers as of Wednesday afternoon.

Loop 820 experienced a short lane closure while officers searched the roadway looking for physical evidence from the scene, officials said.

North Richland Hills Criminal Investigations is actively looking into the case and gathering any additional evidence that may be available from the area.