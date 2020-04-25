3 injured after confrontation ends in shooting, Dallas police say

The suspects fled the location and have not been arrested, according to authorities.

Three men were injured after a confrontation led to a shooting Friday night in Dallas, officials say.

Around 10:35 p.m, Dallas police officers responded to a shooting near the 11400 block of Dennis Road.

Authorities say, three males, between the ages of 18 to 22 told officers that as they were driving away from the location, they encountered another vehicle with four people inside.

The young men told police a suspect who was driving made a U-turn and aggressively approached their vehicle and asked them, "What’s up?"

At that point, two of the young males got out of their car after a passenger in the suspects' vehicle rolled down his window and fired multiple shots, police say.

The suspects then fled the location and remain at large, according to authorities.

Two of the young men were transported by personal vehicle to a local hospital, officials say.

The third person was treated by Dallas Fire-Rescue and then transported to the hospital.