Children left sleeping in car found safe after stolen vehicle is located, Dallas police say

The two children were left sleeping in the backseat of the vehicle when someone allegedly stole the car from an apartment parking lot, according to authorities.

Two children were found safe after they were left unattended in a vehicle that was allegedly stolen overnight in Dallas, police say.

Around 9:35 p.m. Friday, Dallas police officers responded to a child abduction call near the 2800 block of West Pentagon Parkway.

A woman told police officers that around 9:30 p.m. she left her vehicle with the keys in the ignition in the parking lot of the Muse Apartments.

A 6-month-old and 7-year-old girl were asleep in the backseat when the woman and another person went to an apartment to get something, according to officials.

When they went back outside, the vehicle and two children were missing from the apartment parking lot, police say.

That’s when the woman called police to inform them of a possible child abduction.

Around 10 p.m, authorities say an abandoned child call was reported near the 3400 block of West Illinois Avenue.

Police were able to locate both of the children, who were inside the vehicle and safe. Dallas Fire-Rescue crews also checked on the children at the scene and said they were OK.

As of 12 p.m. Saturday, authorities have not identified any suspects or made any arrests in connection with the incident.