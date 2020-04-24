Domestic assault suspect shot, killed by deputies at Denton Buc-ee's, sheriff's office says

No deputies were injured during the shooting, authorities say.

An assault suspect was shot and killed by deputies near a Buc-ee’s convenience store Friday morning, according to the Denton County Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff’s office says the suspect, Marlon Bonds was wanted on multiple charges after shooting his girlfriend Thursday in Fort Worth and threatening to kill others.

Around 10 a.m. Friday, DCSO deputies along with the U.S. Marshal’s Fugitive Task Force and the Denton Police Department, located Bonds at the Buc-ee’s parking lot located at 5005 S. I-35E in Denton.

Deputies said Bonds exited his vehicle, walked to the rear and got into the trunk. And deputies blocked Bonds’ exit in order to keep him from fleeing the scene.

Deputies said Bonds reentered his vehicle and pulled out a handgun. Then, deputies fired their weapons, striking Bonds multiple times.

Bonds was transported from the scene to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The sheriff’s office said no civilians or deputies were injured, and the investigation is ongoing.

