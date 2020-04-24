Arlington detectives say woman's relative is suspect in homicide investigation

Police found a woman dead inside a house while conducting a welfare check Thursday night in Arlington, authorities say.

Arlington police are investigating a homicide after they found a woman dead inside a house Thursday night, officials say.

Around 7 p.m., Arlington police officers responded to a welfare check near the 6200 block of August Run Lane.

Authorities say they received a tip that a person may be dead at that location. When officers arrived, they found a woman deceased inside the house.

Investigators say the suspect in the case is a family member of the victim.

Detectives say they are working to issue an arrest warrant for a murder charge and will extradite the suspect back to Tarrant County.

According to officials, they will release additional information once the suspect is arrested.

