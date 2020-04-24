1 woman killed, 1 injured in North Richland Hills shooting

Police responded to a call of an apartment being broken into when they found the two victims, authorities say.

One woman was killed and another was injured during an overnight shooting in North Richland Hills, officials say.

Around 2 a.m. Friday, North Richland Hills police responded to a call that an apartment was being broken into near the 3300 block of Willowcrest Drive.

When officers arrived, they found two women who had been shot. Police say one woman was pronounced dead at the scene, the other victim was transported to the hospital. Her condition is unknown as of Friday morning.

Two juveniles were also located inside the apartment, both were not injured, officials say.

Haltom City and Richland Hills assisted in trying to locate the suspect, but officers were unable to.

Officials say the investigation is ongoing.

Download our free WFAA app to stay up-to-date on all news stories in the Dallas-Fort Worth area.