Rockwall councilman accused of possessing child pornography

Police arrested Patrick Trowbridge on Thursday after finding child pornography images on his cell phone, officials said.

A Rockwall City Council member was arrested Thursday on suspicion of possessing or promoting child pornography, officials say.

Patrick Trowbridge, 52, was taken into custody after detectives with a search warrant found child pornography images on his cell phone.

The Center for Missing and Exploited Children tipped off Rockwall police to multiple videos of possible child pornography were being sent from a location in the city, based on the IP address, according to authorities.

Rockwall detectives found evidence of videos being sent through Kik, a mobile app, from an IP address connected to a house in the 600 block of Parks Avenue, police said. Detectives said the IP address was also in the name of the resident of that home.

Rockwall police got a search warrant Thursday and searched the premises for additional evidence, at which point they found the cell phone.

Trowbridge was taken to Rockwall County jail where he was booked on charges of possession of child pornography.

Trowbridge has served on the Rockwall council since 2018.