16-year-old suspect faces murder charge in shooting of Terrell teen

A 15-year-old was found gunned down in a backyard early Wednesday morning, officials said.

Terrell police have arrested a 16-year-old in connection with the shooting death of a 15-year-old.

Around 1:30 a.m. Wednesday, Terrell police responded to a shooting call near the 400 block of Greenwood Street.

When officers arrived, police say they found a 15-year-old gunned down in a backyard. Medics attempted to revive him, but he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Since then, officers have arrested a 16-year-old who now faces a murder charge in connection with the shooting, officials say.

According to police, the teen was taken into custody without incident near the 100 block of Lovers Lane in Terrell.

Authorities say a 15-year-old and 14-year-old also face robbery charges related to the deadly shooting. They were both detained by police.

According to officials, all three teens are enrolled in the Terrell Independent School District.

The names of the teens are not being released because of their ages, officials say.