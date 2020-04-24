Even with city permission, reopening salons could bring fines and jail time for violating executive order

Salons expecting to reopen this weekend could run into serious consequences, according to the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation.

COLLEYVILLE, Texas — Permission from city leaders might not be enough to prevent fines and possible jail time for salons, barber shops and massage parlors expecting to open this weekend, according to the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation.

According to a proclamation by Colleyville Mayor Richard Newton, starting Friday, these businesses will be able to take customers onto the premises for one-on-one appointments.

The TDLR warns city proclamations do not supersede Governor Greg Abbott’s executive order, and said licensed cosmetologists, barbers and massage therapists providing services before state regulations are lifted could face a fine of up to $1,000 and up to 180 days in jail.

On top of criminal penalties, violators could face an administrative fine of $1,000 and other punishment, according to Tela Mange, TDLR spokesperson.

“There would not be different consequences for a shop that reopened in a city where the mayor OK'd it, versus reopening in a city where it was not allowed,” Melange said.

The Colleyville proclamation allowed places of worship to reopen Tuesday, and says restaurants can seat customers in open air patios Friday.

In both cases, social distancing guidelines must be followed.

Under the governor’s order, retail establishments, barbers, cosmetologists and massage therapists are allowed to sell products at salons or shops, but clients cannot enter the premises and no services can be provided, according to the TDLR.