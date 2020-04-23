Non-essential businesses prepare to open their doors in Colleyville

Colleyville is set to become one of the first cities in Texas to let restaurants, salons, gyms and massage parlors re-open.

COLLEYVILLE, Texas — Business owners are preparing to welcome an influx of customers Friday, following controversial changes coming out of city hall.

A proclamation by Colleyville Mayor Richard Newton allows restaurants to seat customers in open-air patios, as long as social distancing guidelines are followed. Residents will also be able to set up one-on-one appointments at gyms, salons and massage parlors.

“As soon as I heard the news, I texted all my stylists immediately," said Shannon Allen, owner of Sapphire Beauty Experts. "They were very excited to come back to work."

Allen said she plans to welcome customers on Saturday, and was already coming up with a plan to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

"Make sure everyone has the masks, and make sure that we’re enforcing all the regulations so that we can stay open and keep everybody safe," Allen said.

Not everyone supports the decision to reopen Colleyville so soon. The topic sparked numerous comments on the city's social media pages, where some users called the move irresponsible and disappointing.

Benny Polisi, owner of Benny's Cafe said he understands the concern, but said weeks of offering curbside pickup have not been enough for his business.

“The first week, we completely dropped," Polisi said. “We’re going to make it work, but it’s so hard. It’s not paying any bills.”

On Wednesday, Polisi he was planning to change the patio's floor plan to fit four tables while keeping them six feet apart, and said he'd be ready to seat customers Friday.

Governor Greg Abbot did not seem to take issue with the proposed changes at a press conference Tuesday.

"I think much of what [mayor Newton] had in his proclamation is in agreement with my executive order," Abbot said. "If there’s something not in agreement, we’ll be happy to talk to him about it.”

The proclamation also allowed places of worship to reopen Tuesday, as long as members follow social distancing guidelines.