Stores at NorthPark Center to begin retail-to-go sales on Friday

Shoppers will need to follow a select protocol when picking up purchased items.

Select stores and restaurants at NorthPark Center in Dallas will resume sales Friday under the "retail-to-go" program.

Under Gov. Greg Abbott's executive order, beginning April 24, non-essential businesses are allowed to sell items that can be picked up curbside or delivered.

The governor says he plans on announcing more steps in reopening Texas’ economy on April 27.

Galleria Dallas also announced it will also begin retail-to-go sales later this week.

Shoppers will need to follow the protocol listed on the NorthPark Center website when picking up items:

To make a purchase, first, check the list and make sure the store is participating in the retail-to-go process. Then, contact the individual store by phone or online to confirm operating hours, the availability of the desired merchandise, and payment options to complete your purchase.

The merchant will inform you of the designated pick-up location in one of four color-coded parking lots. A map of NorthPark and these locations are available here .

. Signage will direct you to the designated location, where you will call the store to confirm your arrival. Customers must remain in their vehicles at all times. Customers are not allowed inside NorthPark or individual stores. A store employee will deliver the purchase to the backseat or trunk of your vehicle whenever possible.