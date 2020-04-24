Alleged robbery suspect fired shots at Dallas officer's squad car during chase, police say

Officials say no officers were injured and it is unknown if any suspects were hurt during the incident.

An alleged robbery and chase ended with a suspect firing shots at a Dallas police officer's squad car, officials say.

Around 12:30 a.m. Friday, Dallas police officers responded a call of home invasion robbery near the 4100 block of Delafield Lane.

When officers arrived, they met with a person who told officers some of his belongings and vehicle were stolen by three unknown males.

At some point in the night, that same person went to the 2300 block of St. Augustine Drive and confronted possible suspects, police say.

That’s when an altercation occurred and shots were fired, according to authorities.

Officials say undercover officers witnessed the altercation and shooting.

At that point, a different set of officers who were in uniform got behind the suspects' vehicle and tried to conduct a traffic stop, but the suspects fled, officials say.

Then, a person in the passenger’s seat fired shots at the officers’ vehicle, striking the squad car, according to Dallas police officials.

An officer returned fire and the suspects fled in the vehicle to a nearby apartment complex in the 8300 block of Hoyle Avenue, police say.

According to authorities, the officers were unable to locate the suspects but were able to find the vehicle.

The suspects’ vehicle was towed to the city pound.

Officials say no officers were injured and it's unknown if any suspects were hurt.

Download our free WFAA app to stay up-to-date on all news stories in the Dallas-Fort Worth area.