2 dead, 3 injured after multi-vehicle crash in Frisco, police said

FRISCO, Texas — Two people have died and three have been hospitalized following a multi-vehicle crash in Frisco, police said.

According to police, the three-vehicle crash happened around 1:30 p.m. at the intersection of FM 423 and Del Webb Boulevard.

The driver and passenger of an SUV were pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of a second vehicle was transported to a local hospital; and the driver and passenger of a third vehicle were transported to a local hospital, officials said.

Frisco police said the names of the victims are not being released at this time, pending the notification of next of kin.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation, officials said.