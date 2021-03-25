Man dies after being struck by 18-wheeler on I-30 in Garland, police say

Garland police said the driver of the 18-wheeler does not face any charges at this time.

GARLAND, Texas — Garland police are investigating a deadly crash that occurred Thursday morning after a person was struck by a semi-trailer.

The incident occurred around 4 a.m. on westbound Interstate 30 near Rosehill Road. Police said two 18-wheelers were traveling westbound on I-30 when one swerved to avoid a man who was walking in the roadway.

The 18-wheeler that was traveling behind the other one was unable to stop in time to avoid impact, officials said.

The man was struck by the 18-wheeler and taken to a nearby hospital. He died from his injuries, according to officials. His name has not been released pending notification of next of kin.

No one else was injured in the crash. Garland police said the driver of the 18-wheeler does not face any charges at this time.