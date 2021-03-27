1 dead, 1 injured in rollover crash on Stemmons Freeway near I-35E

Investigators believe the pickup exited the freeway at a high rate of speed, lost control and struck the curb, the sheriff's office said.

DALLAS — One person died and another was taken to the hospital following a rollover crash early Saturday morning in Dallas, officials said.

At about 1:41 a.m., Dallas County Sheriff's deputies were dispatched to a major accident at 6900 Stemmons Freeway. There was a black Chrysler 300 and a Chevrolet pickup.

Dallas police and Dallas Fire-Rescue were already at the scene, working to extract a trapped person from the pickup, the sheriff's office said.

Investigators believe the pickup exited the freeway at a high rate of speed, lost control and struck the curb. The pickup rolled, went airborne and struck the Chrysler, which was parked, the sheriff's office said.

The driver was confirmed dead, the sheriff's office said. The passenger was transported to Parkland.

The driver's name has not been released, pending notification of family.