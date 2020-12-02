St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic School has closed both its upper and lower schools through Monday, school leaders said Wednesday.

The two campuses will be closed starting at 6 p.m. Wednesday and will resume classes on Tuesday, school officials said in a message.

The school is closing due to an "excessive number of absences due to illness."

School leadership consulted the Catholic Diocese of Dallas and Dallas County Health and Human Services before closing.

"Our goal is to promote the health and wellness of our student and faculty population during this stage of the influenza season," school officials said.

Upper School: 3741 Abrams Rd.

Lower School: 6225 E. Mockingbird Lane

Health officials have said that Dallas County still has a high number of flu cases. More than 1,200 people have been hospitalized with the flu and more than a dozen deaths have been reported.

