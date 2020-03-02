Flu cases in January were up by more than 50% compared to last season in parts of North Texas, officials say.

Matt Zavadsky, a spokesperson for MedStar, explained their crews have seen much higher numbers than in years past, treating a record of 323 patients in January with flu-like illnesses. 94% of those patients had to be taken to local hospitals.

Those numbers are much higher than this time last year and from the previous month, Zavadsky said.

"This is an average of 10.4 patients per day, up 41% from December 2019 and 52% from January of last year."

Total cases of flu-like illnesses are also 18% higher than last season for MedStar, Zavadsky said.

People ages 50 to 59 are a part of the age group most affected by the illness this flu season, according to MedStar's numbers, and 76116 was the most active zip code in the Fort Worth area for the flu.

Separately, officials with Dallas County Human and Health Services said the county has had 15 reported flu-related deaths, including a pediatric death, so far during the 2019-2020 season.

More on the flu: